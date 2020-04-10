Health

Coronavirus: Daughter of COVID-19 victim warns about viciousness of the virus

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-daughter-of-covid-19-victim-warns-about-viciousness-of-the-virus

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada telling G20 ministers about domestic energy challenges, says Trudeau

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is working with the G20 to come up with a joint...
Read more
HealthDr. Bonnie Henry - 0

Non-medical cloth masks are your choice during COVID-19

By Dr. Bonnie HenryProvincial Health Officer VICTORIA - From the onset of the COVID-19...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Family members deeply concerned for Tracy Pacquette after positive COVID-19 diagnosis

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Family members say they are worried and stressed now that it's been...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Calgary’s Cambodian-Laotian community is mourning the loss of 70-year-old Nouden Phon after the great-grandmother succumbed to COVID-19 Sunday.

“We thought she was just going in [to hospital] for a cold/flu/pneumonia kind-of-thing. The timeline of how fast it affected her was astronomical,” said her Toronto-based daughter Sophon Chou in an interview Thursday.

Phon had been taking the pandemic seriously. The devout Buddhist avoided the temple, staying at home and only leaving to pick up vitamins and groceries.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Her family said they believe she became infected after one of these trips.

“My mother was healthy and very active… she had no underlying health conditions and hadn’t travelled recently,” Chou said, calling the virus “vicious.”

She said it killed her mother less than two weeks after she fell ill. The virus led to several complications including cardiac arrest and a stroke, which left Phon with permanent brain damage.

Story continues below advertisement

Chou said the family made the difficult decision to take Phon off life support. Under normal circumstances, they would have had more time to process what to do, but with the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to climb in Calgary,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus deaths top 100,000 worldwide

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus deaths top 100,000 worldwide

Health Global News - 0
Just a few months after the novel coronavirus was identified in China, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 100,000 people around the world. The milestone...
Read more

Nova Scotia surpasses 400 coronavirus cases as another 34 identified

Health Global News - 0
Nova Scotia has seen yet another one-day record spike in cases of the novel coronavirus, as 34 more were identified on Thursday. Of the 34...
Read more

Coronavirus: How Ontario is planning to hit 16K daily COVID-19 tests by May 6

Health Global News - 0
Ontario health officials say the province is currently aiming to conduct 16,000 coronavirus tests per day by May 6 following widespread criticism about it’s...
Read more

Coronavirus outbreak at Markham home for adults with disabilities causes staff to walk off job

Health Global News - 0
A Markham home for adults with disabilities is in dire need of help after an outbreak of the novel coronavirus caused staff to walk...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv