Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 22 at Scarborough long-term care home

By Global News
Global News

Twenty-two residents of the Seven Oaks long-term care facility in Scarborough have died after contracting coronavirus, Toronto Public Health confirms to Global News.

“Unfortunately, as of April 12, 2020, we are aware of 22 deaths from COVID-19 among residents at Seven Oaks. There are 82 confirmed cases among 249 residents and 14 confirmed cases among 200 staff,” a Toronto Public Health spokesperson said.

A email sent Saturday evening on behalf of Seven Oaks administrator Peter Puiatti informed families of additional deaths.

“We are completely focused on adherence and implementation to the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Long-Term Care and Toronto Public Health guidelines to keep our residents and staff members safe,” the email read.

The daughter of a resident at the home who did not want to be identified told Global News Monday she’s worried about her father being in the home.

“I’m skeptical as to whether or not he’s safe because until they start testing everyone in the long term care homes, that’s the only way I’m going to know for sure if he’s got COVID-19,” she said.

She also expressed frustration at the city’s pace in releasing updated numbers publicly.

