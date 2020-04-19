coronavirus-deaths-in-canada-approach-1,500;-33,000-people-diagnosed

Canada surpassed 33,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday as the prime minister announced the extension of the U.S. border closure and the military was deployed to long-term care homes in Montreal.

The national death toll stood at 1,470 as of Saturday evening, with over half of the fatalities in Quebec.

Well over half a million tests have been conducted across the country, and more than 11,000 Canadians have recovered from COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday that the land border with the United States would remain closed to non-essential travel for another 30 days to prevent the spread of the viral illness.

He also urged Canadians to continue staying apart from others despite indications that efforts to curb the spread of the virus were having the intended effect.

"If we open too quickly,

