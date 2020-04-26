coronavirus-deaths-in-canada-climb-closer-to-2,500-as-confirmed-cases-surpass-45k

Novel coronavirus deaths in Canada inched closer to the 2,500 mark by Saturday’s end, totalling 2,464, as the country reported 45,318 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

These numbers are tallied daily based on updates from provincial health authorities across Canada. The numbers also include at least 16,431 recoveries from the virus and 710,818 tests.

The majority of cases are in Quebec and Ontario, both of which are grappling with outbreaks in long-term care homes.

Ontario pressed closer to 14,000 confirmed cases, with 476 new cases of COVID-19 by Saturday morning, bringing the total to 13,995. The death toll in the province climbed to 811, with 48 new deaths. More than 7,500 cases are considered resolved — making up over half of all confirmed cases.

Saturday also marked the lowest reported increase in cases in Ontario since April 13.

3:06Coronavirus outbreak: Cases of COVID-19 in Indigenous communities on Nunavik reserve rises to 109

More than 100 deaths were announced on Saturday in Quebec,

