Coronavirus deaths in Canada exceed 2,000

By Global News
Applications start May 1 for B.C. Emergency Benefit

VICTORIA, B.C. - Applications for B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers will start May 1.
Province and Northern Health host virtual COVID-19 town hall

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Province of B.C. and Northern Health hosted a virtual town hall Wednesday...
Alberta investigating COVID-19 outbreaks at two major beef processing plants

EDMONTON — Alberta has launched workplace safety investigations into two beef processing plants afflicted with COVID-19 outbreaks. Shawn McLeod, deputy minister of...
Global News

The death toll in Canada from the novel coronavirus climbed above 2,000 on Thursday after numerous new infections and fatalities were recorded in Ontario.

As of April 23, the total number of confirmed deaths in Canada stands at 2,028, according to data released by provincial health authorities and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Some provinces have yet to release their numbers for April 23, so the total count is likely to rise.

Ontario, which has been particularly hard hit by the outbreak, reported 634 new cases on Thursday, marking a new milestone in daily reported cases in the province. A total of 54 deaths were also recorded. The new tallies bring the total number of cases in the province to 12,879, with 713 deaths.

Despite this, recent modelling out of Ontario suggests the province may have already hit the peak of the virus’s first wave, with the number of infections dramatically lower than previously projected.

1:53New COVID-19 modelling data released

New COVID-19 modelling data released

Federal modelling released earlier in April has suggested the first wave of the virus could subside in the summer,

