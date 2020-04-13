Health

Coronavirus deaths in Canada hit 780, total cases surpass 25,000

By Global News
Global News

Canada’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now surpassed 25,000, including 780 deaths, according to provincial figures released across the country Monday.

The new figures come amid 1,296 new cases of the virus announced on April 13, bringing the country’s total to 25,663.

A total of 63 coronavirus-related deaths were also announced on Monday.

Of Canada’s confirmed cases, 7,734 have recovered and at least 438,130 tests have been conducted, according to provincial health jurisdictions.

The provinces that saw the highest rise in infections on Monday were Ontario, which reported 421, and Quebec, which reported 711.

Quebec, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Canada, has now reported a total of 13,557 COVID-19 infections — accounting for more than half of the country’s cases.

On Monday, Premier François Legault identified the province’s long-term care homes, which have seen the majority of their COVID-19-related deaths, as a priority in fighting the outbreak.

