Coronavirus deaths in New York state continue to rise but hospitalizations are down

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus-deaths-in-new-york-state-continue-to-rise-but-hospitalizations-are-down

Avatar
Global News

New York state posted a record-breaking increase in coronavirus deaths for a third consecutive day even as a surge of patients in overwhelmed hospitals slowed, while isolation-weary residents were warned Thursday the crisis was far from over.

The number of deaths rose by 799 to more than 7,000. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo described the death count as a lagging indicator reflecting the loss of people sickened earlier in the outbreak.

The snapshot of hospitalizations shows a less dire picture. The net 200-patient increase in hospitalizations “is the lowest number we’ve had since this nightmare started,” Cuomo said, and compares with daily increases of more than 1,000 last week. Intensive care admissions also were down. More than 18,200 people were hospitalized.

“Today we can say that we have lost many of our brothers and sisters, but we haven’t lost anyone because they couldn’t get the right and best health care that they could,” Cuomo said at his daily state capitol news briefing.

0:55Coronavirus outbreak: New York governor says state’s COVID-19 curve is flattening

Coronavirus outbreak: New York governor says state’s COVID-19 curve is flattening

Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have been navigating the cross-currents of hopeful and horrible news in recent days.

