Health

Coronavirus deaths top 100,000 worldwide

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus-deaths-top-100,000-worldwide

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada telling G20 ministers about domestic energy challenges, says Trudeau

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is working with the G20 to come up with a joint...
Read more
HealthDr. Bonnie Henry - 0

Non-medical cloth masks are your choice during COVID-19

By Dr. Bonnie HenryProvincial Health Officer VICTORIA - From the onset of the COVID-19...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Family members deeply concerned for Tracy Pacquette after positive COVID-19 diagnosis

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Family members say they are worried and stressed now that it's been...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Just a few months after the novel coronavirus was identified in China, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 100,000 people around the world.

The milestone was reached on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The institution, which is keeping an online tally of infections, deaths and recoveries, said the death toll stood at 100,376 as of about 1:30 p.m. ET.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Italy, the United States, Spain and France have suffered the most fatalities from the viral respiratory illness.

More than 7,800 people have died in New York state, accounting for more than 40 per cent of the U.S. death toll of nearly 18,000.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In Canada, more than 21,000 people have been diagnosed, roughly half of whom live in Quebec. More than 500 Canadians have succumbed to the illness, and long-term care facilities have been particularly hard hit.

Story continues below advertisement

A week ago, one million coronavirus cases had been diagnosed worldwide. The number of infected people now stands at roughly 1.6 million,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleNova Scotia surpasses 400 coronavirus cases as another 34 identified
Next articleCoronavirus: Daughter of COVID-19 victim warns about viciousness of the virus

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Daughter of COVID-19 victim warns about viciousness of the virus

Health Global News - 0
Calgary’s Cambodian-Laotian community is mourning the loss of 70-year-old Nouden Phon after the great-grandmother succumbed to COVID-19 Sunday. “We thought she was just going in...
Read more

Nova Scotia surpasses 400 coronavirus cases as another 34 identified

Health Global News - 0
Nova Scotia has seen yet another one-day record spike in cases of the novel coronavirus, as 34 more were identified on Thursday. Of the 34...
Read more

Coronavirus: How Ontario is planning to hit 16K daily COVID-19 tests by May 6

Health Global News - 0
Ontario health officials say the province is currently aiming to conduct 16,000 coronavirus tests per day by May 6 following widespread criticism about it’s...
Read more

Coronavirus outbreak at Markham home for adults with disabilities causes staff to walk off job

Health Global News - 0
A Markham home for adults with disabilities is in dire need of help after an outbreak of the novel coronavirus caused staff to walk...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv