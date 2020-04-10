coronavirus-deaths-top-100,000-worldwide

Just a few months after the novel coronavirus was identified in China, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 100,000 people around the world.

The milestone was reached on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The institution, which is keeping an online tally of infections, deaths and recoveries, said the death toll stood at 100,376 as of about 1:30 p.m. ET.

Italy, the United States, Spain and France have suffered the most fatalities from the viral respiratory illness.

More than 7,800 people have died in New York state, accounting for more than 40 per cent of the U.S. death toll of nearly 18,000.

In Canada, more than 21,000 people have been diagnosed, roughly half of whom live in Quebec. More than 500 Canadians have succumbed to the illness, and long-term care facilities have been particularly hard hit.

A week ago, one million coronavirus cases had been diagnosed worldwide. The number of infected people now stands at roughly 1.6 million,

