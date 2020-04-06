Health

Coronavirus: Doug Ford warns medical supplies bound for Canada blocked at U.S. border

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-doug-ford-warns-medical-supplies-bound-for-canada-blocked-at-us.-border

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Fort St. John Rotary Clubs host food drive this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rotary Clubs of Fort St. John are jointly hosting a food drive this...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Applications now open for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

OTTAWA, O.N. - Canadian's can now apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. Applications...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Parkland Fuel nears completion of maintenance work at B.C. refinery

CALGARY — Parkland Fuel Corp. says it is close to finishing the maintenance work at its refinery in Burnaby,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian officials are still in talks with U.S. officials about reports medical supplies could be blocked from entering Canada as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen.

In his daily media briefing outside Rideau Cottage on Monday, Trudeau faced questions about comments made earlier in the day by Ontario Premier Doug Ford that a vital shipment of medical masks and supplies was blocked at the border from entering the province on Sunday.

Trudeau would not confirm that the shipment was blocked but the report from Ford comes following a statement from medical supply company 3M last week that the White House had ordered it to stop shipping N95 respirators to Canada and Latin America.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We are working very closely with all provinces and monitoring the levels of personal protective equipment and the challenges they’re facing,” Trudeau said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We continue to have productive and positive conversations with the United States emphasizing for them that health-care supplies and workers across the border are very much a two-way street.”

Ford said on Monday morning that a shipment of three million medical masks from coming into the province on Sunday was blocked at the border on the way to Canada.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleTrican Well Service cuts jobs, salaries as low oil prices stall drilling plans
Next articleFort St. John Rotary Clubs host food drive this weekend

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Wearing non-medical masks will help others but not you, Tam says

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s top doctor is now recommending that people who don’t have symptoms of the novel coronavirus wear “non-medical” masks when in public as “an additional...
Read more

309 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario, total hits 4,347 and 132 deaths

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 6, 2020 10:46 am Updated April 6, 2020 11:28 am 0:46Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health official says province has ‘bent the curve’ but more work...
Read more

Applications now open for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Canadian's can now apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. Applications opened Monday morning at www.canada.ca/coronavirus....
Read more

Coronoavirus outbreak: CAE announces temporary layoffs, reduced work week

Health Global News - 0
By The Canadian Press Posted April 6, 2020 9:12 am Updated April 6, 2020 9:17 am 2:01COVID-19 companies developing PPE to help health care workers A few Montreal-based...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv