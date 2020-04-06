Coronavirus: Doug Ford warns medical supplies bound for Canada blocked at U.S. border

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian officials are still in talks with U.S. officials about reports medical supplies could be blocked from entering Canada as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen.

In his daily media briefing outside Rideau Cottage on Monday, Trudeau faced questions about comments made earlier in the day by Ontario Premier Doug Ford that a vital shipment of medical masks and supplies was blocked at the border from entering the province on Sunday.

Trudeau would not confirm that the shipment was blocked but the report from Ford comes following a statement from medical supply company 3M last week that the White House had ordered it to stop shipping N95 respirators to Canada and Latin America.

“We are working very closely with all provinces and monitoring the levels of personal protective equipment and the challenges they’re facing,” Trudeau said.

“We continue to have productive and positive conversations with the United States emphasizing for them that health-care supplies and workers across the border are very much a two-way street.”

Ford said on Monday morning that a shipment of three million medical masks from coming into the province on Sunday was blocked at the border on the way to Canada.

