Coronavirus: Estée Lauder employee in Markham, Ont., dies of COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

An employee working at an Estée Lauder manufacturing facility in Markham has died from the novel coronavirus, the company says.

The woman worked at the cosmetic company’s facility located near Warden Avenue and Alden Road.

“We are deeply saddened that an employee working at our manufacturing facility recently passed away due to complications from COVID-19,” Estée Lauder said in a statement.

It’s unclear where the employee contracted the virus.

The company said no other employees on the worker’s shift have been impacted by COVID-19, but did not say whether there were any other cases at the facility.

Estée Lauder said its manufacturing operations continue as they are exempt from the closure of non-essential workplaces.

Employees are working from home when possible and those who go to work are following “strict social distancing practices” including alternating work weeks and staggered breaks, the company said.

“Our employees are stringently following our robust health and hygiene protocols,

