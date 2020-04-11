Health

Coronavirus: Europe seeks to limit Easter travel as U.S. death toll rises

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-europe-seeks-to-limit-easter-travel-as-us.-death-toll-rises

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada, G20 mum on cutting oil output, but minister cites good co-operation

OTTAWA — Canada and its G20 partners won't yet be following OPEC nations by cutting production to stop spiralling oil prices...
Read more
HealthDr. Bonnie Henry - 0

Non-medical cloth masks are your choice during COVID-19

By Dr. Bonnie HenryProvincial Health Officer VICTORIA - From the onset of the COVID-19...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

European countries sought Saturday to keep people from travelling in sunny Easter weather and grappled with how and when to start loosening weeks-long shutdowns of much of public life. The United States‘ death toll from the coronavirus outbreak approached that of Italy, the world’s biggest so far.

In Asia, South Korea announced plans to strap tracking wristbands on people who defy quarantine orders. The Japanese government appealed to the public nationwide to avoid bars, clubs and restaurants — broadening a measure announced earlier for seven urban areas including Tokyo.

Most European countries have gone well beyond that over recent weeks, imposing lockdowns of various severity. Beautiful weather across much of the continent provided an extra test of people’s discipline on a long Easter weekend like none before.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In Italy, checks were stepped up — particularly around the northern Lombardy region, which has borne the brunt of the COVID-19 outbreak. Roadblocks were set up on main thoroughfares in and out of the regional capital, Milan, and along highway exits to discourage people from seeking escape on the holiday weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

“This year we cannot gather” for Easter,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleNew coronavirus symptoms include headaches, loss of taste and smell
Next articleCrime drops around the world amid stringent coronavirus measures

More Articles Like This

Crime drops around the world amid stringent coronavirus measures

Health Global News - 0
The coronavirus pandemic that has crippled big-box retailers and mom and pop shops worldwide may be making a dent in illicit business, too. In Chicago,...
Read more

New coronavirus symptoms include headaches, loss of taste and smell

Health Global News - 0
Shortness of breath, a fever and a dry cough. Those were some of the symptoms first associated with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel...
Read more

Coronavirus: Long term care homes in spotlight as House of Commons set to return

Health Global News - 0
As the House of Commons returns Saturday in an effort to pass the wage subsidy bill to help beleaguered businesses during the COVID-19 crisis,...
Read more

Timeline: How Canada has changed since coronavirus was declared a pandemic

Health Global News - 0
One month ago, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, a pandemic. The global health authority made this call a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv