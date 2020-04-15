Health

Coronavirus: Families of Toronto nursing home residents feeling anxiety, grief and gratitude

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-families-of-toronto-nursing-home-residents-feeling-anxiety,-grief-and-gratitude

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Almost 2,000 total Alberta COVID-19 cases, including outbreak at oilsands camp

EDMONTON — Alberta has reached almost 2,000 cases of COVID-19 and is now dealing with an outbreak at an...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Tender awarded for first phase of 100 street improvements

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The tender for the 100th Street Corridor Improvements has been awarded to Knappett Industries...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total cases of COVID-19 in BC now up to 1,561, updated modelling to be released Friday

VICTORIA, B.C. – 44 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Jayne Thompson Cascagnette and her sister Linda Gay want to thank the caregivers at Seven Oaks Long-Term Care Home in Scarborough where their mother lived.

“When this is all over, I’m giving everyone on the fifth floor a big hug,” said Thompson Cascagnette, speaking about the way the nurses and personal support workers treated her 89-year-old mother during her three-and-a-half years she lived at the facility.

Her mother Phyllis Thompson died on April 5 due to COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The day before her mother passed away, Thompson Cascagnette got a call from a worker telling her that her mother, who suffered from dementia, had become ill with a fever and a cough.

READ MORE: Death toll rises to 22 at Scarborough long-term care home

The next morning, Thompson Cascagnette called Seven Oaks and was told her mom seemed to be doing better, but then around 10:30 a.m. the phone rang again.

Story continues below advertisement

“The nurse called me and said, ‘I’m in your mother’s room. Would you like to talk to her?’ I got to tell her I love her and then at 11 o’clock,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleTender awarded for first phase of 100 street improvements
Next articleAlmost 2,000 total Alberta COVID-19 cases, including outbreak at oilsands camp

More Articles Like This

Almost 2,000 total Alberta COVID-19 cases, including outbreak at oilsands camp

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta has reached almost 2,000 cases of COVID-19 and is now dealing with an outbreak at an oilsands facility. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the...
Read more

Coronavirus crisis spells tough year ahead for Canada’s 2 railways as volumes drop

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s two main railways face a bleak year ahead as a looming recession weighs on freight volumes. Carloads fell more than 17 per cent year...
Read more

Commercial pilots laid off amid COVID-19 could get new jobs with Canadian military

Health Global News - 0
The Royal Canadian Air Force is hoping to address a critical shortage of experienced pilots by scooping up some of the hundreds of commercial...
Read more

New Brunswick Premier now says essential workers deserve federal funds amid coronavirus crisis

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is clarifying his stance on the federal government’s plan to provide financial aid to essential workers, particularly ones in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv