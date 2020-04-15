coronavirus:-families-of-toronto-nursing-home-residents-feeling-anxiety,-grief-and-gratitude

Jayne Thompson Cascagnette and her sister Linda Gay want to thank the caregivers at Seven Oaks Long-Term Care Home in Scarborough where their mother lived.

“When this is all over, I’m giving everyone on the fifth floor a big hug,” said Thompson Cascagnette, speaking about the way the nurses and personal support workers treated her 89-year-old mother during her three-and-a-half years she lived at the facility.

Her mother Phyllis Thompson died on April 5 due to COVID-19.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The day before her mother passed away, Thompson Cascagnette got a call from a worker telling her that her mother, who suffered from dementia, had become ill with a fever and a cough.

READ MORE: Death toll rises to 22 at Scarborough long-term care home

The next morning, Thompson Cascagnette called Seven Oaks and was told her mom seemed to be doing better, but then around 10:30 a.m. the phone rang again.

Story continues below advertisement

“The nurse called me and said, ‘I’m in your mother’s room. Would you like to talk to her?’ I got to tell her I love her and then at 11 o’clock,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS