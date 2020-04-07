coronavirus-faq:-do-gloves-help-protect-against-covid-19?

Patty Kowlin and her staff at Sunnyside Natural Market in Calgary have been doing everything possible to keep the business afloat while practicing the best safety measures to protect against COVID-19.

Only five customers are allowed inside at a time, plexiglass barriers have been installed at the tills and staff are constantly wiping down surfaces with disinfectant.

A loyal customer has even supplied the whole team with homemade face masks, which health officials now say could be a useful additional measure in slowing the spread of the virus.

But one measure being adopted at many grocery stores and drive-thru restaurants has caused some confusion at Sunnyside.

“We haven’t been able to find any concrete evidence on wear gloves or don’t wear gloves,” Kowlin said. “It seems to be changing constantly.”

Kowlin started by making gloves mandatory for her staff but eased on that directive when an employee, who happened to be a student nurse, informed her that wearing gloves may not actually be helpful during a viral pandemic.

“At this point, it’s up to our staff if they want to wear gloves,” Kowlin said.

