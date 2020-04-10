Health

Coronavirus: Federal panel aims to ensure Canadians with disabilities included in response

By Global News
Global News

Posted April 10, 2020 3:22 pm

Updated April 10, 2020 3:24 pm

2:20Coronavirus outbreak: Tam says projections show Canadians must ‘double-down’ on prevention measures

WATCH ABOVE: Tam says projections show Canadians must ‘double-down’ on prevention measures

The federal government has launched a special advisory group in a bid to ensure Canadians with disabilities are properly included in the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disability Inclusion Minister Carla Qualtrough announced the group on Friday, saying the outbreak that’s sickened at least 22,000 people across the country has a disproportionate impact on those who are disabled.

She says underlying medical conditions, discrimination in accessing key services, and additional challenges related to physical distancing measures all place disabled Canadians at greater risk.

The advisory group comprises organization leaders and accessibility advocates covering a range of physical and intellectual disabilities.

1:58Coronavirus: One of Quebec’s most vulnerable groups says they are getting ignored by the government

