Health

Coronavirus: Feds approve Ontario’s request for military help at long-term care homes

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-feds-approve-ontario’s-request-for-military-help-at-long-term-care-homes

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Trudeau announces more than $1 billion for national medical research strategy

OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced more than $1 billion in support of a national medical...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

This year’s ‘Of the Vine’ cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort St. John Association for Community Living has...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Applications start May 1 for B.C. Emergency Benefit

VICTORIA, B.C. - Applications for B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers will start May 1.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The federal government has approved Ontario’s request for military assistance at long-term care homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s public safety minister has announced.

“Long-term care is a unique vulnerability in this pandemic,” Bill Blair said in a tweet.

“We will continue working together as team Canada to defeat #COVID19.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

On Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford said his government would formally request assistance from the Public Health Agency of Canada and Canadian Armed Forces to help with coronavirus outbreaks in long-term care homes.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ford said they would first be deployed to five “priority homes.”

The additional personnel would provide staffing relief, as well as “[assistance] with operations, co-ordination, or medical care, logistics and general assistance to support the day-to-day operations.”

As of Thursday, there have been a total of 516 COVID-19-related deaths in long-term care homes in the province, with 2,189 confirmed cases among residents.

Story continues below advertisement

In his daily press conference Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government would approve requests for military assistance for provinces,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleThis year’s ‘Of the Vine’ cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Next articleTrudeau announces more than $1 billion for national medical research strategy

More Articles Like This

Trudeau announces more than $1 billion for national medical research strategy

Health Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced more than $1 billion in support of a national medical research strategy to fight COVID-19. According...
Read more

Saskatchewan to start reopening from the coronavirus pandemic on May 4

Health Global News - 0
Saskatchewan will reopen its economy and services in five phases starting on May 4. Premier Scott Moe said Wednesday the coronavirus curve has flattened in...
Read more

Severe COVID-19 patients have ‘unprecedented’ blood clots. Here’s what doctors know

Health Global News - 0
Coronavirus patients may be at risk of potentially life-threatening blood clots, according to medical experts and emerging research. Doctors treating those diagnosed with COVID-19, the...
Read more

2 Alberta meat plants affected by COVID-19 make up 70% of Canada’s beef processing capabilities

Health Global News - 0
The temporary closure of an Alberta meat processing facility due to a COVID-19 outbreak isn’t expected to result in beef shortages, but the reduction...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv