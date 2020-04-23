coronavirus:-feds-approve-ontario’s-request-for-military-help-at-long-term-care-homes

The federal government has approved Ontario’s request for military assistance at long-term care homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s public safety minister has announced.

“Long-term care is a unique vulnerability in this pandemic,” Bill Blair said in a tweet.

“We will continue working together as team Canada to defeat #COVID19.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

On Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford said his government would formally request assistance from the Public Health Agency of Canada and Canadian Armed Forces to help with coronavirus outbreaks in long-term care homes.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ford said they would first be deployed to five “priority homes.”

The additional personnel would provide staffing relief, as well as “[assistance] with operations, co-ordination, or medical care, logistics and general assistance to support the day-to-day operations.”

As of Thursday, there have been a total of 516 COVID-19-related deaths in long-term care homes in the province, with 2,189 confirmed cases among residents.

Story continues below advertisement

In his daily press conference Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government would approve requests for military assistance for provinces,

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS