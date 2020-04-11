coronavirus:-flour-maker-says-rising-pandemic-demand-is-double-their-usual-holiday-peak

If it seems like everyone and their uncle is suddenly baking bread during the coronavirus pandemic, that’s probably because it’s true.

Baking ingredients like flour and yeast have been flying off shelves across the continent in recent weeks, with Google Trends reporting an all-time high in the number of people searching “bread” last month.

And for flour makers, all that apparent comfort baking is leading to a spike in demand.

“All indicators — from our flour sales to interaction we’re having with customers — are that people are baking a lot,” said Carey Underwood, director of mission-driven partnerships and programs for King Arthur Flour.

“Our sales volume for the last few weeks was double what we would see for fall and holiday bake, our busiest seasons.”

The rise of home baking

King Arthur Flour doesn’t sell in Canada, though is one of the main flour companies south of the border.

In Canada, consumers are more likely to see Robin Hood or Five Roses brands on their local shelves.

