Health

Coronavirus: Guidance counsellers one call away for New Brunswick students

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-guidance-counsellers-one-call-away-for-new-brunswick-students

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health provides update on response to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health provided an update, Friday afternoon, on planning and response for COVID-19 in...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Garneau revises speed-limit rules for trains carrying dangerous goods

OTTAWA — Transport Minister Marc Garneau is entrenching lower speed limits for trains hauling large amounts of crude oil...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Hydro shuts down Site C community shuttle

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is temporarily suspending the Site C shuttle into Fort St....
Read more
Avatar
Global News

It’s been two weeks since schools were closed in New Brunswick due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and students won’t be back in a classroom for the rest of the term.

It’s an unprecedented scenario in the province’s education sector.

“It’s unique for all of us,” says Heather Whittaker, counselling lead for the Anglophone South School District.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: New Brunswick’s top doctor says coronavirus response not ending ‘any time soon’

It isn’t just lesson plans being adjusted for remote access.

Whittaker says since the initial closer educators have been working on a way to keep students in touch with guidance counsellors.

“We want kids and families to be able to reach out to somebody and to be able to have somebody to talk to,” she says.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know, even for families right now, this is a completely different situation.”


Tweet This

Advertisement

Anglophone South School District launched a phone-in option to get K-12 students in tough with counsellors for any questions or concerns.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, students over 16 or parents can call one of three numbers to set up an appointment.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleU.S. relaxes rules for gay blood donors amid coronavirus — will Canada go further?
Next articleN.B. company and N.S. university make 3D printed face shields for health care workers

More Articles Like This

Northern Health provides update on response to COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health provided an update, Friday afternoon, on planning and response for COVID-19 in the Northern Health region. According to...
Read more

N.B. company and N.S. university make 3D printed face shields for health care workers

Health Global News - 0
A New Brunswick beverage producer has altered its production to start making protective face shields for frontline healthcare workers battling COVID-19. Pollen Angels, a mead...
Read more

U.S. relaxes rules for gay blood donors amid coronavirus — will Canada go further?

Health Global News - 0
The United States matched its blood donation policies with those of Canada and the United Kingdom on Thursday, easing restrictions on gay men as...
Read more

Atlantic premiers differ on release of COVID-19 modelling

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick’s premier says his province will likely follow a promised move by Ontario to release COVID-19 modelling projections, with the information to be...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv