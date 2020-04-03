coronavirus:-guidance-counsellers-one-call-away-for-new-brunswick-students

It’s been two weeks since schools were closed in New Brunswick due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and students won’t be back in a classroom for the rest of the term.

It’s an unprecedented scenario in the province’s education sector.

“It’s unique for all of us,” says Heather Whittaker, counselling lead for the Anglophone South School District.

It isn’t just lesson plans being adjusted for remote access.

Whittaker says since the initial closer educators have been working on a way to keep students in touch with guidance counsellors.

“We want kids and families to be able to reach out to somebody and to be able to have somebody to talk to,” she says.

“We know, even for families right now, this is a completely different situation.”



Anglophone South School District launched a phone-in option to get K-12 students in tough with counsellors for any questions or concerns.

From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, students over 16 or parents can call one of three numbers to set up an appointment.

