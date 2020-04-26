Health

Coronavirus: Health Canada issues warning on hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine use

By Global News
Global News

Canadian health officials working to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus are warning against the use of two drugs touted some as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Health Canada said chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine can have “serious side effects” and should only be used under the supervision of a physician.

Both chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are approved medications to treat malaria and some auto-immune diseases, but Health Canada is warning they should only be used if prescribed and under the supervision of a doctor.

“Health Canada is concerned that some people may be directly buying and using chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19,” reads a warning on posted on the Health Canada website on April 25.

According to Health Canada, the drugs are known to potentially cause liver or kidney problems, low blood sugar and nervous system problems,

