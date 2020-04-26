coronavirus:-health-canada-issues-warning-on-hydroxychloroquine,-chloroquine-use

Canadian health officials working to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus are warning against the use of two drugs touted some as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Health Canada said chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine can have “serious side effects” and should only be used under the supervision of a physician.

Both chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are approved medications to treat malaria and some auto-immune diseases, but Health Canada is warning they should only be used if prescribed and under the supervision of a doctor.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Health Canada is concerned that some people may be directly buying and using chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19,” reads a warning on posted on the Health Canada website on April 25.

3:39Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Theresa Tam warns against the use of untested drugs to treat COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Theresa Tam warns against the use of untested drugs to treat COVID-19

According to Health Canada, the drugs are known to potentially cause liver or kidney problems, low blood sugar and nervous system problems,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS