coronavirus:-hockey-equipment-manufacturer-ccm-and-its-players-donate-half-a-million-masks

CCM has joined the list of hockey equipment manufacturers contributing supplies to front-line health care workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Montreal company and its player endorsee roster that includes Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby will donate 500,000 surgical masks, the company said Wednesday in a statement.

CCM “is in the process of procuring this protective equipment from its established network of partners that normally collaborate in the production of CCM hockey gear,” the company said.

“CCM will arrange for transport and is co-ordinating with government authorities to ensure the protective medical gear is distributed to Canadian healthcare workers as early as the week of April 27th.”

Players are contributing to CCM’s donation, according to the statement.

CCM’s player roster also includes Alex Ovechkin, Melodie Daoust, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Carey Price, Marc-Andre Fleury, Nathan MacKinnon and John Tavares.

“We focused on the best use of our network and our resources to have the quickest impact,” CEO Rick Blackshaw said.

