Health

Coronavirus: Hospitals band together to close funding ‘gaps’ amid COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-hospitals-band-together-to-close-funding-‘gaps’-amid-covid-19

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Highway 2 down to single lane traffic due to flooding

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Highway 2 near the B.C. and Alberta border is down to single lane...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta hikes pay, hiring to fight COVID-19 in continuing-care centres

EDMONTON — Alberta is bumping up salaries, funding and hiring at long-term care centres, which have been hit hard with COVID-19...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Government of BC to host COVID-19 virtual townhall for Northern Health Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has announced that it will be hosting a virtual...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Hospitals facing urgent COVID-19 needs are banding together to close funding “gaps” for their institutions and embattled health-care workers.

Dubbed “The Frontline Fund,” the national campaign seeks donations on behalf of more than 100 institutions across the country for supplies, staff support and research.

Organizers say the money would help hospitals source personal protective equipment and ventilators, fund drug trials and vaccine research, and provide mental-health support to exhausted staff. Ten per cent of funds will also go towards the northern territories and Indigenous health.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Steering committee member Caroline Riseboro, also CEO of Trillium Health Partners Foundation, says COVID-19 has raised unique needs that “wouldn’t necessarily be addressed through government funding.”

Examples of how the money could be spent include extra scrubs so caregivers can change their clothes before going home, or hotel rooms for frontline staff with immune-compromised relatives so they don’t have to fear bringing the virus home with them.

Story continues below advertisement

Organizers say $8.5 million has already been promised by lead corporate partners. That includes $5 million from the Canadian Medical Association Foundation, $2.5 million from Maple Leaf Foods and $1 million from TD Bank Group.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleRushing to ease coronavirus restrictions could cause resurgence, WHO warns
Next articleScientists cut peer review corners as demand for COVID-19 information grows

More Articles Like This

Scientists cut peer review corners as demand for COVID-19 information grows

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus was engineered in a lab using HIV. Stem cells are a potent weapon against the new pandemic. People with blood type...
Read more

Rushing to ease coronavirus restrictions could cause resurgence, WHO warns

Health Global News - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that rushing to ease coronavirus restrictions will likely lead to a resurgence of the illness, a warning...
Read more

Trump to suspend immigration into the United States amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 20, 2020 10:21 pm Updated April 20, 2020 10:28 pm 1:49Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says COVID-19 death rates falling as U.S. looks to reopen economy WATCH...
Read more

Some American states plan to re-open economy despite coronavirus testing concerns

Health Global News - 0
Boeing and at least one other U.S. heavy-equipment manufacturer resumed production and some states rolled out aggressive reopening plans Monday, despite nationwide concerns there...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv