Coronavirus: How B.C. is ‘bending’ the curve and why there’s hope for Ontario and Quebec

By Global News
Global News

As Canada continues to fight the new coronavirus pandemic, British Columbia and Alberta are starting to show​ signs of “flattening the curve” and reducing the spread of COVID-19.

And while the latest data shows Ontario and Quebec continuing to report increases, experts say there is hope for Canada’s to most populous provinces, which have enacted stricter lockdowns and expanded public health measures — efforts that could lead to a similar “bending” in new cases of the virus.

On Monday, B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 63 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 1,266, a small increase from 970 one week ago. Alberta reported 1,348 cases on Monday, up from just under 700 the week prior.

2:18Canada pushes to ramp up COVID-19 testing

Canada pushes to ramp up COVID-19 testing

“Our percentage of new cases, as you can see, has been slowing, it’s been bending, and that’s really important,” Henry told reporters Monday.

“It’s a testament to the effort that everyone here in B.C.

