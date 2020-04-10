coronavirus:-how-ontario-is-planning-to-hit-16k-daily-covid-19-tests-by-may-6

Ontario health officials say the province is currently aiming to conduct 16,000 coronavirus tests per day by May 6 following widespread criticism about it’s COVID-19 testing strategy.

That projection is about 3,000 tests short of Ontario’s previous pledge to have 19,000 tests per day being conducted across the province by mid-April.

In a conference call with reporters Friday, officials also discussed revised testing guidance, which aims to have patients at hospitals or assessment centres receive the bulk of testing, at 4,000 per day.

According to the new guidelines, just under 3,500 tests daily tests are being allotted for hospital workers or caregivers, while another 3,450 are being estimated for other healthcare workers and first responders.

Around 2,600 tests per day will be conducted for hospital inpatients and those in long-term care settings, with another 2,250 who are in congregate care settings, according to the government’s figures.

Health officials are also aiming to conduct another 950 tests per day for Indigenous communities.

Additional testing is being planned in future for other vulnerable populations,

