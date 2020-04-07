Health

Coronavirus: Huawei donating masks will not mean quid pro quo on 5G, Trudeau says

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-huawei-donating-masks-will-not-mean-quid-pro-quo-on-5g,-trudeau-says

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Work starts in Montana on disputed Canada-US oil pipeline

BILLINGS, Mont. — A Canadian company said Monday that it's started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Prime Minister Trudeau announces further progress on fight against COVID-19

OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Trudeau announced further progress under Canada's Plan to Mobilize Industry to fight COVID-19. According to...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Premier Kenney predicts 25 per cent unemployment in Alberta due to COVID-19

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has a grim prediction for workers in his province. He says there may well be 25 per...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says donations of medical supplies to combat the coronavirus pandemic from foreign companies will not change how the government views those companies going forward.

In his daily briefing to media outside Rideau Cottage on Tuesday, Trudeau was asked about a report by the Globe and Mail that Chinese tech firm Huawei — which the U.S. views as an espionage risk — is quietly shipping millions of medical masks and other protective equipment to Canada.

READ MORE: Ford says millions of medical masks from 3M blocked at border, 500K released so far

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Don’t you feel there might be a quid pro quo in accepting donations from China, a quid pro quo regarding the 5G network and other issues?” one journalist asked in French.

“We are not expecting these donations to have any impact on our decisions. In fact, they will not affect our decisions on any issues,” Trudeau said in French in response to the question.

Story continues below advertisement

“Receiving goods from a particular company won’t necessarily imply at all that we regard different situations with that company any differently in the future,” he then repeated in English.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleStay home and post selfie to mark Green Shirt Day under COVID-19, BC Transplant says
Next articleCoronavirus: 1 more resident dies overnight at Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home, death toll at 28

More Articles Like This

Prime Minister Trudeau announces further progress on fight against COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Trudeau announced further progress under Canada's Plan to Mobilize Industry to fight COVID-19. According to Trudeau, the Federal Government is building...
Read more

Coronavirus: 1 more resident dies overnight at Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home, death toll at 28

Health Global News - 0
The death toll at a Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home from a novel coronavirus outbreak has reached 28 following another reported death, the facility’s administrator...
Read more

Stay home and post selfie to mark Green Shirt Day under COVID-19, BC Transplant says

Health Global News - 0
Joanne Arcado is alive today thanks to an organ donor. “I received a liver transplant in December 2013 due to an auto-immune condition,” the 34-year-old Maple...
Read more

Guelph, Ont., company to develop blood test for COVID-19 immunity

Health Global News - 0
A Guelph, Ont., biopharmaceutical company says it is developing one of Canada’s first blood tests to determine whether a person is immune to COVID-19. PlantForm...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv