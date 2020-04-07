Health

Coronavirus: If Trudeau became too sick to work, here’s what would happen next

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-if-trudeau-became-too-sick-to-work,-here’s-what-would-happen-next

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in County of Grande Prairie

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday afternoon, regarding the latest information on the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

25 new cases of coronavirus in BC, one new case in Northern Health Region as of Tuesday

VICTORIA, B.C. - 25 new cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed on Tuesday, which now brings the total...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Hospital Foundation to set up COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In response to the Fort St. John Hospital's designation as a primary COVID-19 hospital,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife was revealed to have COVID-19, cabinet agreed that Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland would be next in line if Trudeau could not perform his duties.

The move, usually a formality, has become more significant during the COVID-19 crisis, which is now threatening the life of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Next in line

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The order of precedence approved March 13 designates Freeland as next in line to perform the prime minister’s duties if Trudeau is “unable to perform the functions of his office.”

All 36 ministers in the current cabinet are listed in case Freeland is also unable to fill the role, but those who come after her are named according to the date by which they were first sworn into a federal cabinet.

Story continues below advertisement

That puts Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay, who first served in cabinet under former prime minister Jean Chretien, the next in line after Freeland to act as prime minister. Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, who became a cabinet minister last November, is last.

Such lists are regularly created and updated by federal governments.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleFormer SNC-Lavalin CEO took home $7 million in 2019 for five months of work
Next articleFSJ Hospital Foundation to set up COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund

More Articles Like This

Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in County of Grande Prairie

Health Scott Brooks - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday afternoon, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta. According to the...
Read more

Trump threatens to pull back funding from WHO over agency’s coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 7, 2020 6:30 pm President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Monday,...
Read more

Coronavirus patients are being flipped onto their stomachs in the ICU — here’s why

Health Global News - 0
Some intensive care unit doctors are championing a breathing technique to help increase oxygen flow for those infected with the new coronavirus that involves...
Read more

Four new COVID-19 deaths in B.C., but number of new cases hits three-week low

Health Global News - 0
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of four more British Columbians, putting the province’s total at 43. But the number of new confirmed cases dropped again...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv