Health

Coronavirus: Indigenous minister says cases still low on reserves, but danger high

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-indigenous-minister-says-cases-still-low-on-reserves,-but-danger-high

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada, G20 mum on cutting oil output, but minister cites good co-operation

OTTAWA — Canada and its G20 partners won't yet be following OPEC nations by cutting production to stop spiralling oil prices...
Read more
HealthDr. Bonnie Henry - 0

Non-medical cloth masks are your choice during COVID-19

By Dr. Bonnie HenryProvincial Health Officer VICTORIA - From the onset of the COVID-19...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 10, 2020 6:16 pm

The federal minister of Indigenous services says that even though the number of COVID-19 cases on reserves remains low, no one should be complacent.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Marc Miller told reporters during a news conference on Friday that borders and checkpoints are good for identifying people with COVID-19 entering a community, as well as making people aware of the disease, but they can’t lead people to believe that they are safe.

He says the remoteness of many Indigenous communities as well as aggressive measures taken by their leadership has helped keep out the coronavirus, but that the communities could be more adversely affected due to longstanding social-economic inequities.

As of Thursday, there were 40 cases of confirmed COVID-19 in First Nation communities on reserves, and five cases in Nunavut.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Dr. Tom Wong, chief medical officer of public health, told the news conference it’s very important to keep COVID-19 off reserves, and to encircle cases that are identified with contact tracing.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: 23 inmates, 3 staff infected as COVID-19 outbreak in B.C. prison worsens
Next articleCOVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

More Articles Like This

COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to...
Read more

Coronavirus: 23 inmates, 3 staff infected as COVID-19 outbreak in B.C. prison worsens

Health Global News - 0
Twenty-three inmates and three correctional officers have now tested positive for COVID-19 at a B.C. prison. The medium-security Mission Institution is the epicentre of the...
Read more

New Ebola case in Congo days before officials intended to declare end of outbreak

Health Global News - 0
BENI, Congo — A new case of the Ebola virus has been confirmed in eastern Congo, just three days before the country expected to...
Read more

Coronavirus: Can cold weather impact the spread of COVID-19?

Health Global News - 0
Temperatures are expected to take a dip in Calgary this weekend, and with many questions swirling about how warmer weather could slow the spread...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv