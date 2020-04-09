Health

Coronavirus is killing Black Americans at a much higher rate

Avatar
By Global News
Global News

As the novel coronavirus tightens its grip across the U.S., it is cutting a particularly devastating swath through an already vulnerable population — Black Americans.

Democratic lawmakers and community leaders in cities hard-hit by the pandemic have been sounding the alarm over what they see as a disturbing trend of the virus killing African-Americans at a higher rate, along with a lack of overall information about the race of victims as the nation’s death toll mounts.

Among the cities where Black residents have been hard-hit: New York, Detroit, New Orleans, Chicago and Milwaukee.

“Everywhere we look, the coronavirus is devastating our communities,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP.

Of the victims whose demographic data was publicly shared by officials — nearly 3,300 of the nation’s 13,000 deaths thus far — about 42 per cent were Black, according to an Associated Press analysis. African-Americans account for roughly 21 per cent of the total population in the areas covered by the analysis.

The AP’s analysis is one of the first attempts to examine the racial disparities of COVID-19 cases and deaths nationwide.

