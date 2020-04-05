Health

Coronavirus isn’t derailing Trump from his agenda: A look at his recent policies

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus-isn’t-derailing-trump-from-his-agenda:-a-look-at-his-recent-policies

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

COVID response offers chance to shift direction of Canadian economy: experts

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic may be a long way off, but analysts are already looking ahead to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John shows support for healthcare workers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over 150 vehicles and countless people showed their support for health care...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of total coronavirus cases up to 1,203 in BC, 704 patients since recovered

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

President Donald Trump is taking an old political adage to heart: Never let a crisis go to waste.

The coronavirus is projected to kill more than 100,000 Americans. It has effectively shuttered the economy, torpedoed the stock market and rewritten the rules of what used to be called normal life.

But in this moment of upheaval, Trump and his advisers haven’t lost sight of the opportunity to advance his agenda.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

A look at some of the president’s notable moves:

Bringing back the entertainment tax deduction

Trump has called on Congress to revive the tax deduction for business-related expenses on meals and entertainment, arguing it would help bolster high-end restaurants hammered by the outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump’s own tax law in 2017 sliced the tax rate for corporations from 35 per cent to 21 per cent and eliminated the deduction.

0:32Coronavirus outbreak: Cuomo would ‘welcome’ Trump to New York amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus outbreak: Cuomo would ‘welcome’ Trump to New York amid COVID-19 pandemic

Advertisement

“This is a great time to bring it back,” Trump said of the resurrecting the tax break. “Otherwise a lot of these restaurants are going to have a hard time reopening,” he said at White House briefing Wednesday.

During a Rose Garden briefing last Sunday, Trump said he had spoken with celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck about the idea.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCanada to allow seasonal foreign workers but they must self-isolate, minister says

More Articles Like This

Canada to allow seasonal foreign workers but they must self-isolate, minister says

Health Global News - 0
Seasonal farm workers coming from foreign countries will be permitted to return to Canada, but they will have to self-isolate for 14 days in...
Read more

Liberals seeking input on possible virtual sittings of the House of Commons

Health Global News - 0
The Liberals are seeking input on how the House of Commons could sit without MPs having to travel to Parliament Hill amid the novel...
Read more

N.L. premier takes aim at Trump over coronavirus medical supplies

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 5, 2020 2:13 pm Updated April 5, 2020 2:18 pm The premier of Newfoundland and Labrador says he’s furious with U.S....
Read more

Coronavirus: Canada looking into disinfecting, reusing masks amid shortages, Tam says

Health Global News - 0
As the global demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) continues to grow amid the novel coroanvirus outbreak, Canada’s chief public health officer says the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv