coronavirus-keeping-you-up-at-night?-here’s-how-to-get-better-sleep

As we spend day after day holed up in our homes because of the coronavirus pandemic, it seems many are tossing and turning in their beds at night.

“This is a very real thing,” said Charles Morin, Canada Research Chair in behavioural sleep medicine at the Université Laval.

Sleep problems are rampant these days, and the pandemic and social distancing lifestyle may be partly to blame, he said.

“One of the reasons is, of course, the stress, the anxiety, the uncertainty about how long this situation will last and what will be the outcome at the end.”



“Stress, anxiety and sleep are not good bed partners,” he said. “One may cause the other and in return poor sleep may also exacerbate stress and anxiety during the day. So it’s kind of a vicious cycle.”

Disruptions, not even necessarily just negative ones, can result in poor sleep, said Dr. Marie-Helene Pennestri, a clinical psychologist and assistant professor at McGill University’s Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology on Montreal.

“When we are in new,

