Health

Coronavirus: Lack of new virus hotspots fuels debate on when to ease restrictions

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-lack-of-new-virus-hotspots-fuels-debate-on-when-to-ease-restrictions

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

B.C. has enough PPE at this time to fight COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Henry announced 45 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Saturday...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

First Nation Health Authority sets up an email address for Blueberry River First Nation questions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The First Nation Health Authority has set up a dedicated email address...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canadian oilpatch cutbacks expected to continue despite OPEC agreement

CALGARY — Canadian oil wells will continue to be shut down amid weak global oil prices despite an agreement to limit production struck...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A lack of new hotspots in the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be holding Tuesday, fueling a debate about how soon authorities could start scaling back social restrictions and reopen economies.

While concerns remained over the virus’ fresh spread in places like Japan and Indonesia, nowhere was currently undergoing the explosion in hospitalizations and deaths that were seen earlier in China, southern Europe and parts of the United States.

Even in New York — where deaths passed 10,000 on Monday — Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared the “worst is over if we can continue to be smart.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I believe we can now start on the path to normalcy,” he said.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus in New York has almost flattened at just under 19,000, once discharges and deaths are taken into account. That’s a relief after weeks of increases raised fears New York City hospitals would be overwhelmed.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Sebastian Johnston, a professor of respiratory medicine at Imperial College London, said it appeared that COVID-19 illnesses had peaked in much of Europe,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleMédecins Sans Frontières to operate in Canada, assist with Toronto homeless amid COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Médecins Sans Frontières to operate in Canada, assist with Toronto homeless amid COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Humanitarian aid organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) will be operating for the first time within Canada when it provides assistance to homeless Torontonians amid...
Read more

More than 2 million people worldwide have contracted the novel coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
New York’s coronavirus death toll topped 10,000 even as the lack of fresh hot spots in the U.S. or elsewhere in the world yielded...
Read more

Employee at Balzac, Alberta Amazon warehouse tests positive for COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
An employee at Amazon’s distribution centre in Balzac, Alta., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company confirmed. In an emailed statement, Amazon said...
Read more

Coronavirus: 25 dead at west-end Toronto long-term care home to date

Health Global News - 0
The executive director of a long-term care home in Toronto’s west end says 25 residents have died to date due to coronavirus. Evelyn MacDonald, executive...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv