Health

Coronavirus: Las Vegas mayor called ‘reckless and dangerous’ over push to reopen city

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-las-vegas-mayor-called-‘reckless-and-dangerous’-over-push-to-reopen-city

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province and Northern Health host virtual COVID-19 town hall

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Province of B.C. and Northern Health hosted a virtual town hall Wednesday...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta investigating COVID-19 outbreaks at two major beef processing plants

EDMONTON — Alberta has launched workplace safety investigations into two beef processing plants afflicted with COVID-19 outbreaks. Shawn McLeod, deputy minister of...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Henry unsure if second wave of COVID-19 will be more lethal come flu season

VICTORIA, B.C. - During Wednesday's Provincial update on COVID-19 in British Columbia, Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked about concerns...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Nevada officials condemned comments Wednesday by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman after she called for casinos and other nonessential businesses to reopen and suggested the city could serve as a test case to measure the impact during the coronavirus pandemic.

One local official called her comments “reckless and dangerous” and another described them as an “embarrassment.”

Goodman, during a 25-minute interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN, said she wants everything back open, including casinos, restaurants and small businesses, and a return of conventions.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The politically independent mayor suggested that “viruses for years have been here” and said that she had suggested that the residents of Las Vegas become “a control group” to see how relaxing closures and restrictions would affect the city.

“I offered to be a control group and I was told by our statistician you can’t do that because people from all parts of southern Nevada come in to work in the city,” Goodman said. “We would love to be that placebo side so you have something to measure against.”

Story continues below advertisement

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman calls for businesses to reopen, while saying she won’t provide social distancing guidelines on how to do so safely.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleProvince and Northern Health host virtual COVID-19 town hall
Next articleFamilies of COVID-19 victims call for change to B.C. senior care system

More Articles Like This

New records show U.S. COVID-19 deaths up to 3 weeks earlier than first reported

Health Global News - 0
Two people with the coronavirus died in California as much as three weeks before the U.S. reported its first death from the disease in...
Read more

P.E.I.’s coronavirus restrictions will be eased in early May, officials say

Health Global News - 0
Residents of Prince Edward Island can expect to see a return of a few signs of normal life in the coming weeks, officials said...
Read more

Families of COVID-19 victims call for change to B.C. senior care system

Health Global News - 0
A month after Sandra Cairns became a victim of COVID-19 at the Lynn Valley Care Centre, her family remains haunted by her final days. “We...
Read more

Province and Northern Health host virtual COVID-19 town hall

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Province of B.C. and Northern Health hosted a virtual town hall Wednesday and revealed new testing laboratories...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv