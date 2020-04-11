coronavirus:-long-term-care-homes-in-spotlight-as-house-of-commons-set-to-return

As the House of Commons returns Saturday in an effort to pass the wage subsidy bill to help beleaguered businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, Canada must also contend with major problems at long-term care homes.

A group home for adults with disabilities just north of Toronto, Ont., reports that an outbreak there led most personal support workers to walk off the job Thursday.

Meanwhile, regional health authorities in Quebec have taken over two facilities after troubling issues emerged in recent days.

A Montreal-area health authority says it asked the Ministry of Health and Social Services for the right to place the privately-owned Residence Herron under its management after an outbreak of COVID-19.

CIUSSS Ouest-de-l’Ile-de-Montreal said in a statement it has deployed a manager to ensure better control of the situation at the facility, where two people have died.

Lack of training for care home workers could fuel COVID-19 spread

“Our teams are highly mobilized to ensure that residents receive appropriate care,” the health authority said.

