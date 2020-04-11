Health

Coronavirus: Long term care homes in spotlight as House of Commons set to return

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-long-term-care-homes-in-spotlight-as-house-of-commons-set-to-return

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada, G20 mum on cutting oil output, but minister cites good co-operation

OTTAWA — Canada and its G20 partners won't yet be following OPEC nations by cutting production to stop spiralling oil prices...
Read more
HealthDr. Bonnie Henry - 0

Non-medical cloth masks are your choice during COVID-19

By Dr. Bonnie HenryProvincial Health Officer VICTORIA - From the onset of the COVID-19...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As the House of Commons returns Saturday in an effort to pass the wage subsidy bill to help beleaguered businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, Canada must also contend with major problems at long-term care homes.

A group home for adults with disabilities just north of Toronto, Ont., reports that an outbreak there led most personal support workers to walk off the job Thursday.

Meanwhile, regional health authorities in Quebec have taken over two facilities after troubling issues emerged in recent days.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

A Montreal-area health authority says it asked the Ministry of Health and Social Services for the right to place the privately-owned Residence Herron under its management after an outbreak of COVID-19.

CIUSSS Ouest-de-l’Ile-de-Montreal said in a statement it has deployed a manager to ensure better control of the situation at the facility, where two people have died.

Story continues below advertisement

1:32Lack of training for care home workers could fuel COVID-19 spread

Lack of training for care home workers could fuel COVID-19 spread

“Our teams are highly mobilized to ensure that residents receive appropriate care,” the health authority said.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleTimeline: How Canada has changed since coronavirus was declared a pandemic

More Articles Like This

Timeline: How Canada has changed since coronavirus was declared a pandemic

Health Global News - 0
One month ago, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, a pandemic. The global health authority made this call a...
Read more

Coronavirus: Toronto cocktail bar converts to online grocery store

Health Global News - 0
A Toronto bar has temporarily converted to an online grocery store, a gear-shifting move one industry group says is increasingly common countrywide as a...
Read more

Trump orders U.S. to send Italy medical supplies, other aid to help coronavirus fight

Health Global News - 0
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered top U.S. administration officials to help Italy in fighting the novel coronavirus by providing medical supplies, humanitarian...
Read more

Coronavirus: U.S. nursing home where dozens died hit with wrongful death lawsuit

Health Global News - 0
A woman whose mother died of the coronavirus at a Seattle-area nursing home that was ravaged by the COVID-19 outbreak filed a wrongful death...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv