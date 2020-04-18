Health

Coronavirus: More than 1,000 people have died in Africa from COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-more-than-1,000-people-have-died-in-africa-from-covid-19

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

ConocoPhillips to cut oil production in Alberta, cites weak prices, COVID-19

CALGARY — ConocoPhillips says it plans to cut production at its Surmont oilsands operation in northern Alberta due to low oil...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta ramps up testing at care centres, which have seen 32 of 50 COVID deaths

EDMONTON — Alberta is ramping up testing to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at long-term care facilities, where 32...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

43 new coronavirus cases confirmed in BC, provincial total now to 1,618

VICTORIA, B.C. - 43 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Africa now has more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday, while Nigeria said the president’s chief of staff had died.

A total of 52 of the continent’s 54 countries have reported the coronavirus, with the overall number of cases more than 19,800.

Nigeria’s government said Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, died Friday of COVID-19. “May God accept his soul,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Kyari had been considered by some as Nigeria’s most powerful government figure, His infection had been one of the highest-profile in Africa. Several government ministers and a U.S. ambassador were infected with the virus earlier in Burkina Faso.

2:48Coronavirus around the world: April 17, 2020

Coronavirus around the world: April 17, 2020

Kyari announced his illness last month, saying that “I have made my own care arrangements to avoid further burdening the public health system,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCan contact lenses up your risk of contracting coronavirus?

More Articles Like This

Can contact lenses up your risk of contracting coronavirus?

Health Global News - 0
Every day, scientists are learning more about the new coronavirus and how it spreads. One thing is certain: the virus is transmitted through droplet transmission,...
Read more

Australia urges use of coronavirus-tracking phone app, but says it’s not mandatory

Health Global News - 0
Australia’s coronavirus-related death toll rose by three to a total of 68 on Saturday, health data showed, with the government stepping up its calls...
Read more

U.S. flight carrying migrants back to Guatemala infected with coronavirus: president

Health Global News - 0
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday a large number of migrants on a deportation flight to Guatemala from the United States this week...
Read more

Coronavirus: Canada adds over 1,700 new cases, most in Ontario and Quebec

Health Global News - 0
Ontario and Quebec reported the most new cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada Friday, with Ontario seeing its largest single-day increase since the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv