Coronavirus: More than 11M masks recently arrived in Canada, Trudeau says

By Global News
By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 2, 2020 12:14 pm

More than 11 million face masks have arrived in Canada in recent days, including a shipment of one million masks that arrived at a Hamilton warehouse overnight, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today.

He said workers are trying to quickly assess that they meet the needed standards, and that 10 million masks are already being distributed to provinces and territories.

He also said the government has ordered hundreds of thousands of face shields from Bauer, the company that normally makes hockey equipment.

© 2020 The Canadian Press

