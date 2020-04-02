coronavirus:-more-than-11m-masks-recently-arrived-in-canada,-trudeau-says

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 2, 2020 12:14 pm

More than 11 million face masks have arrived in Canada in recent days, including a shipment of one million masks that arrived at a Hamilton warehouse overnight, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

He said workers are trying to quickly assess that they meet the needed standards, and that 10 million masks are already being distributed to provinces and territories.

He also said the government has ordered hundreds of thousands of face shields from Bauer, the company that normally makes hockey equipment.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]



View link »



Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 The Canadian Press

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS