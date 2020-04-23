coronavirus:-muslim-community-in-london,-ont.,-to-find-creative-ways-to-mark-ramadan

Just weeks after London’s Christian and Jewish communities were tasked with finding unique ways to mark major religious holidays, the local Muslim community is facing a similar — though longer — challenge.

The first day of Ramadan begins Friday, continuing until Saturday, May 23.

“In a typical Ramadan day, the basics of it is fasting — so no food, no water from sunrise to sunset,” Liver Care Canada CEO and president Kareem Rageb told Global News.

“That period of time is a time of reflection and self-discipline. It’s a time of reflecting on things that you’re grateful for as well as reflecting on your own self-improvement and your own community improvement.”

Rageb stressed that the community aspect of Ramadan is extremely important and also presents challenges amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Food is one of those things that nobody likes to do it alone, typically, and Ramadan is even moreso, so you get extra reward, in a sense, if you have a lot of people over and you’re helping them all break their fast.

“It’s a time of tremendous social gatherings and lots of physical contact,

