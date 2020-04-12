Health

Coronavirus: N.Y. sees signs of hope after worst week of COVID-19 deaths

By Global News
New York is wrapping up its worst week in deaths so far of the coronavirus outbreak, but there were a few signs of hope.

The numbers

At the end of the day Friday, there were 18,654 people hospitalized with the virus in the state. That was up only 85 since the previous day.

2:48Coronavirus outbreak: Cuomo says reopening amid pandemic is both a public health and economic question

Coronavirus outbreak: Cuomo says reopening amid pandemic is both a public health and economic question

The bad news has been that large numbers of people are still dying every day. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that 783 people died Friday, the fifth day in a row that the toll topped 700. The figures raised the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 8,627.

Will schools stay closed?

The governor and mayor could face more questions over whether school buildings in the nation’s largest district would close for the rest of the year,

