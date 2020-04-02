coronavirus:-navy-bringing-warships-home-earlier-than-planned

The Navy has stopped most training and is ordering some ships at sea home earlier than planned as it prepares to deal with the new coronavirus, says a message from Canada’s top admiral.

The Navy will also restrict shore leave in foreign ports and try to practise social distancing on board ships, to the extent that that’s possible in the cramped conditions of a warship, Vice-Admiral Art McDonald wrote in a message to the fleet published Wednesday.

Some ships will remain at sea, while others will return to dockyards at Halifax and Esquimalt, B.C.:

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:24National Defence union worried over RMC’s continued operations amid coronavirus pandemic

National Defence union worried over RMC’s continued operations amid coronavirus pandemic

HMCS Nanaimo and HMCS Whitehorse, now on an anti-narcotics mission in the eastern Pacific and Caribbean, will return to Esquimalt in early April instead of May. The move is “aimed at limiting our sailors’ potential exposure to COVID-19 (and especially in light of ready accessibility to fulsome medical support,” McDonald wrote.

HMCS Glace Bay and HMCS Shawinigan are returning to Halifax earlier than planned because international naval exercises they were part of off West Africa were cancelled.

However, the frigate HMCS Fredericton, part of a NATO mission in the Mediterranean and Black Sea, will remain deployed.

The crews of two other frigates, HMCS Ville de Quebec and HMCS Moncton,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS