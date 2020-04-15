coronavirus:-new-yorkers-ordered-to-wear-face-coverings-in-busy-public-places

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring all New Yorkers to wear masks or face coverings in busy public places to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading further.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he said the order will be mandatory anywhere New Yorkers are unable to stand six feet apart, including subways, transit, public transit and busy streets.

“If you are going to be in a situation, in public, where you come into contact with other people in a situation that is not socially distanced, you must have a mask or a cloth covering nose and mouth,” Cuomo said.

The governor added that there will be a three-day grace period “to allow compliance just on the off chance somebody doesn’t have a cloth covering or mask.”

No civil penalty will be incurred for those who are not wearing a mask, but Cuomo asked store-owners enforce the order.

Despite a recent decrease in state hospitalizations from the outbreak, New York officials are still working to dramatically reduce transmission rates as the death toll rises.

