coronavirus:-nova-scotia-announces-20-new-cases,-additional-death-at-northwood

There has been another death connected to COVID-19 at Northwood Manor in Halifax, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to 22 and the provincial total to 28.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia sees decrease in active coronavirus cases, no new reported deaths

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We will continue to work diligently with our partners to make sure we do everything we can to protect residents and staff at Northwood and all of our long-term care homes from this terrible disease.”

The province also announced there are now 227 residents in Nova Scotia long-term care homes who have tested positive, up nine from Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

20 new cases, 935 total

The province announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 935. Of the 935 cases, 378 are active. That’s an increase of 12 active cases from Tuesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

All of the new cases were identified in Nova Scotia’s central health zone.

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS