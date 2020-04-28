Health

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 3 more deaths at Northwood as provincial total rises to 27

Avatar
By Global News

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Calfrac Well Services cuts deepen to 70% in Canada, U.S. due to low oil prices

CALGARY — Calfrac Well Services Ltd. says it has now cut 70 per cent of its North American staff...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Alberta Major Crimes looking for suspect after incidents Grande Prairie and Whitecourt

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for a suspect after a suspicious death over...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Maduro taps US fugitive to revamp Venezuela oil industry

CARACAS, Venezuela — President Nicolás Maduro on Monday named a powerful ally sanctioned by the U.S. as a drug...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Nova Scotia has reported three more deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to 21 and the provincial total to 27.

“Three more families are grieving losses in our province today and my heart goes out to them at this incredibly difficult time,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

“We are working with our partners to ensure Northwood has the support they need to try to stop this virus.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM


Tweet This

The province also announced there are now 218 residents in Nova Scotia long-term care homes who have tested positive, up 20 from Monday.

15 new cases, 915 total

The province announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 915.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 915 cases, 366 are active. There were 367 active cases on Monday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

READ MORE: Nova Scotia sees decrease in active coronavirus cases, no new reported deaths

All of the new cases were identified in Nova Scotia’s central health zone.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Thank you Volunteers!
Next articleTruck drivers help bring puppies to new homes amid Canada-U.S. border closure

More Articles Like This

Trudeau defends Health Canada’s easing of some bilingual label rules amid COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended Health Canada’s decision to ease restrictions for bilingual labels on some cleaning products coming from the United States during...
Read more

U.S. coronavirus cases top 1 million as some states begin easing restrictions

Health Global News - 0
The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases topped 1 million on Tuesday – representing a third of the global total – even as some...
Read more

Coronavirus: 10 new cases reported in London-Middlesex, eight at long-term care homes: MLHU

Health Global News - 0
Ten more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in London and Middlesex, eight of them at local long-term care homes, while seven...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ottawa Public Health confirms 12 new deaths Tuesday

Health Global News - 0
Twelve more people in Ottawa have died in relation to the novel coronavirus, Ottawa Public Health said Tuesday. Ottawa’s coronavirus death toll has risen to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv