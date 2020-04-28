Health

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 3 more deaths at Northwood as provincial total rises to 27

By Global News

Avatar
Global News

Nova Scotia has reported three more deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to 21 and the provincial total to 27.

“Three more families are grieving losses in our province today and my heart goes out to them at this incredibly difficult time,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

“We are working with our partners to ensure Northwood has the support they need to try to stop this virus.”

The province also announced there are now 218 residents in Nova Scotia long-term care homes who have tested positive, up 20 from Monday.

15 new cases, 915 total

The province announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 915.

Of the 915 cases, 366 are active. There were 367 active cases on Monday.

All of the new cases were identified in Nova Scotia’s central health zone.

