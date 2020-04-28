News

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 3 more deaths at Northwood as provincial total rises to 27

Avatar
By Global News

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 3 more deaths at Northwood as provincial total rises to 27

Nova Scotia has reported three more deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor, bringing the total number...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Can COVID-19 spread through HVAC systems? Canadian researchers seek to find out

The novel coronavirus is mainly spread through close contact, but a group of mechanical engineers at a Canadian university...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Schools to reopen a possibility, says Provincial Health Officials

VICTORIA, B.C. - During Monday's Provincial update on COVID-19, Health Officials talked about the reopening of business and industry,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Nova Scotia has reported three more deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to 21 and the provincial total to 27.

“Three more families are grieving losses in our province today and my heart goes out to them at this incredibly difficult time,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

“We are working with our partners to ensure Northwood has the support they need to try to stop this virus.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM


Tweet This

The province also announced there are now 218 residents in Nova Scotia long-term care homes who have tested positive, up 20 from Monday.

15 new cases, 915 total

The province announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 915.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 915 cases, 366 are active. There were 367 active cases on Monday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

READ MORE: Nova Scotia sees decrease in active coronavirus cases, no new reported deaths

All of the new cases were identified in Nova Scotia’s central health zone.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleMaduro taps US fugitive to revamp Venezuela oil industry
Next articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Thank you Volunteers!

More Articles Like This

Can COVID-19 spread through HVAC systems? Canadian researchers seek to find out

News Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus is mainly spread through close contact, but a group of mechanical engineers at a Canadian university are looking at a lesser-known...
Read more

Schools to reopen a possibility, says Provincial Health Officials

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - During Monday's Provincial update on COVID-19, Health Officials talked about the reopening of business and industry, which may also include the...
Read more

Can COVID-19 spread through HVAC systems? Canadian researchers seek to find out

News Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus is mainly spread through close contact, but a group of mechanical engineers at a Canadian university are looking at a lesser-known...
Read more

Council approves Fort St. John Relief Recovery and Resiliency plan

Health Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City's Relief, Recovery and Resiliency Plan for the COVID-19 pandemic was, approved by Fort St. John City Council...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv