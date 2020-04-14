coronavirus:-nova-scotia-sees-record-spike-in-cases,-all-identified-in-central-zone

Nova Scotia identified 43 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the province’s total to over 500.

This is the biggest one-day spike in cases Nova Scotia has seen so far.

All 43 cases were identified in the central zone. There are no new cases in the northern, western or eastern zones.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The total breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia is as follows:

Central zone: 397

Western zone: 46

Eastern zone: 40

Northern zone: 34

READ MORE: Third death recorded in Nova Scotia as case total hits 474

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 1,476 Nova Scotia tests on Monday. To date, Nova Scotia has 16,755 negative test results.

Story continues below advertisement

There are now 10 patients in hospital, with four in an intensive care unit. There were nine in hospital on Monday.

2:25Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia Premier ‘feeling confident’ in medical supply, province to distribute masks to all care homes

Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia Premier ‘feeling confident’ in medical supply, » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS