Coronavirus: Nova Scotia sees record spike in cases, all identified in central zone

By Global News
B.C. has enough PPE at this time to fight COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Henry announced 45 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Saturday...
First Nation Health Authority sets up an email address for Blueberry River First Nation questions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The First Nation Health Authority has set up a dedicated email address...
Canadian oilpatch cutbacks expected to continue despite OPEC agreement

CALGARY — Canadian oil wells will continue to be shut down amid weak global oil prices despite an agreement to limit production struck...
Global News

Nova Scotia identified 43 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the province’s total to over 500.

This is the biggest one-day spike in cases Nova Scotia has seen so far.

All 43 cases were identified in the central zone. There are no new cases in the northern, western or eastern zones.

The total breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia is as follows:

  • Central zone: 397
  • Western zone: 46
  • Eastern zone: 40
  • Northern zone: 34

READ MORE: Third death recorded in Nova Scotia as case total hits 474

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 1,476 Nova Scotia tests on Monday. To date, Nova Scotia has 16,755 negative test results.

There are now 10 patients in hospital, with four in an intensive care unit. There were nine in hospital on Monday.

2:25Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia Premier ‘feeling confident’ in medical supply, province to distribute masks to all care homes

