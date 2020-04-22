Health

Coronavirus numbers miss some deaths, experts warn. Here’s why

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus-numbers-miss-some-deaths,-experts-warn.-here’s-why

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Mayor Ackerman outlines City’s Relief, Recovery and Resiliency Plan for COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman provided an outline, Wednesday morning, on the City’s...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Beatton Airport Road closed due to washout

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Beatton Airport Road is closed due to a washout.
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Energy sector shutting down oil production as low crude oil prices persist

Calgary-based oil and gas companies are continuing to reduce production, cut spending and trim costs as volatile oil prices remain...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Directly and indirectly, the novel coronavirus is killing more people than are showing up in official statistics, epidemiologists warn.

Part of the problem is related to how deaths are accounted for, they say.

Some deaths, like a healthy person who dies in a traffic accident, are simple to classify, and others, like someone with serious health issues who dies with the coronavirus, are not.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“When somebody dies, it should be straightforward in terms of assigning the cause of their death,” says University of Toronto epidemiologist Ashleigh Tuite. “But it actually can be kind of complicated.”

“You can have somebody with an underlying condition who dies, and they have a COVID infection, the question is: did they die of COVID, or did they die of their underlying condition? That attribution can be a little bit less objective than you might expect it to be.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:44‘There’s no chance I will go to the hospital’: Calgary doctors say coronavirus fears put lives at risk

‘There’s no chance I will go to the hospital’: Calgary doctors say coronavirus fears put lives at risk

A similar problem complicates trying to count deaths from influenza,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article1 death, 9 new coronavirus cases reported in London-Middlesex: MLHU
Next articleBeatton Airport Road closed due to washout

More Articles Like This

1 death, 9 new coronavirus cases reported in London-Middlesex: MLHU

Health Global News - 0
One more person has died and nine others have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported Wednesday. The death...
Read more

When Life Gives You Parkinson’s podcast: The never-ending hunt for a cure

Health Global News - 0
In this special Parkinson Awareness Month episode of When Life Gives You Parkinson’s, I chat with leaders of three Parkinson’s organizations about the never-ending...
Read more

Ottawa roles out new programs to support post-secondary students

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Prime Minister announced nearly $9 billion for post-secondary students Wednesday morning. The program is designed...
Read more

510 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 12,245 with 659 deaths

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 510 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and 37 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 12,245 cases. The death toll...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv