coronavirus:-officials-outline-7-criteria-needed-before-restrictions-can-be-loosened

Canadian officials have released a broad range of public health guidelines provinces will have to consider in order to reopen economies stalled by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But, as expected, the measures shared Tuesday didn’t contain any concrete timelines, noting the different regions will move at different speeds.

“A shared key objective is to minimize the risk of another wave of COVID-19 that forces governments to re-impose severe restrictions, further damaging the social and economic fabric of communities,” said a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

To that end, the statement outlined seven criteria and measures the provinces have agreed are “needed” before public health restrictions are loosened during this first wave of the pandemic.

Chief among them is that transmission of the virus is “controlled.” That means, according to the document, the numbers of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have stabilized and that the rate of new cases are “maintained at a level that health care systems can manage.”

On top of that,

