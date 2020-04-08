Health

Coronavirus: One quarter of Canadians still not fully social distancing, poll suggests

By Global News
Global News

Canadians almost universally believe physical distancing will help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet one in four admit to not doing it as much as they should, according to an Ipsos poll for Global News.

The results come after repeated urging by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and public health officials for people to “go home and stay home” last month, and after several premiers released modelling this week that show thousands could die from the virus by the end of the month.

Trudeau was asked by a journalist at his daily briefing on Wednesday whether there are any further tools he would consider using to enforce social distancing or punish those who break the rules.

He said the government is continually evaluating the situation.

“Unfortunately we do see that there are some people who are not choosing to follow these instructions,” he said.

“We continue to impress upon everyone that we need to do what is necessary to get through this as quickly and safely as possible.

