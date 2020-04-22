coronavirus:-ontario-calls-on-canadian-forces-to-assist-at-long-term-care-homes

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will be asking the federal government for assistance in handling coronavirus outbreaks in long-term care homes in the province, including help from the Canadian Armed Forces.
Ford said his government will be making a formal request on Wednesday.
“We will begin by directing that the additional personnel be deployed to five priority homes in the province,” Ford said.
“Their support will provide staffing relief, so staff can focus on the care of the residents. They will assist with operations, co-ordination, or medical care, logistics and general assistance to support the day-to-day operations.”
Officials didn’t name the homes where the military will be sent first.
Ford said long-term care staff have been working tirelessly during the pandemic.
“They need a rest and they need support,” he said.
