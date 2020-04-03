coronavirus:-ontario-government-sources-say-just-under-1,600-covid-19-deaths-projected-by-end-of-april

Posted April 3, 2020 12:26 pm

Updated April 3, 2020 12:34 pm

Ontario government sources tell Global News thousands of people would have died from the novel coronavirus by the end of the month if not for government intervention and restrictions.

“If we had done nothing, almost 6,000 people would have died by April 30. Based on intervention to date, that number is just under 1,600 right now,” the source said.

President and CEO of Ontario Health Matthew Anderson is set to reveal projection numbers alongside President and CEO of Public Health Ontario Dr. Peter Donnelly and Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health Adalsteinn Brown at Queen’s Park on Friday.

Ontario reported 462 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 3,255 including 67 deaths and 1,023 resolved cases.

