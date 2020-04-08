Health

Coronavirus: Ontario government temporarily allows deliveries, curbside pickup of cannabis

By Global News
Global News

Days after the Ontario government ordered cannabis retail stores to close due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said those businesses will be temporarily allowed to offer delivery and curbside pickup services.

According to a statement by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) on Tuesday, the permission was granted through an emergency order by the provincial government in an effort to “help fight against the illegal cannabis market.”

The statement said the directive, which came into force on Tuesday, will last for 14 days and the services could continue if the broader provincial emergency order on business closures is extended.

No new retail store authorizations will be issued until the government’s emergency order lifts, but retail operator licences and store authorization application were expected to continue.

The AGCO said sales, deliveries and pickups can occur between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday to Sunday. The maximum amount of dried cannabis or an equivalent product per transaction is 30 grams.

Anyone selling and delivering products must have CannSell certification.

