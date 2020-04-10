Health

Coronavirus: Ontario jail guards battle with province over use of protective gear

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-ontario-jail-guards-battle-with-province-over-use-of-protective-gear

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Family members deeply concerned for Tracy Pacquette after positive COVID-19 diagnosis

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Family members say they are worried and stressed now that it's been...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases now up to 1,451 in Alberta as of Thursday

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Thursday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Member of Blueberry River First Nation has COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blueberry River First Nation has confirmed a member of the band...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The union representing correctional officers in Ontario says some of its members have refused to work after they were not allowed to wear protective gear amid the spread of COVID-19 in provincial jails.

Some institutions allow guards to wear surgical masks and gloves while others don’t, said Chris Jackel, a spokesman for the Ontario Public Service Employees Union.

Last week, guards at Monteith Correctional Complex near Timmins, Ont., refused to work after they asked, but weren’t allowed to wear the protective equipment near an inmate who started showing symptoms of COVID-19, said Jackel.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Then the (inmate’s) test results come in positive and they say, sure, you can wear PPE (personal protective equipment),” Jackel said. “It’s so ridiculous, we don’t understand.”

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of the Solicitor General said jails across the province have access to protective equipment, adding that the health of its workers and inmates is a “top priority.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The ministry is currently working with bargaining partners to address outstanding matters, such as the use of personal masks,” said Kristy Denette.

As of April 6, three inmates had tested positive for COVID-19,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleAllergies or coronavirus? Doctors explain how to tell the difference
Next articleCoronavirus: Are call centre employees from Canada’s banks allowed to work from home?

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Are call centre employees from Canada’s banks allowed to work from home?

Health Global News - 0
Only one of Canada’s six big banks says it is developing plans to allow some customer services employees to work from home instead of...
Read more

Allergies or coronavirus? Doctors explain how to tell the difference

Health Global News - 0
It’s spring, and across much of Canada, that means the start of allergy season. But this year, allergy sufferers might be more anxious than...
Read more

Coronavirus: European countries agree to half trillion euros in economic support

Health Global News - 0
Governments from the 19 countries that use the euro overcame sharp differences to agree Thursday on measures that could provide more than a half-trillion...
Read more

Family members deeply concerned for Tracy Pacquette after positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Family members say they are worried and stressed now that it's been confirmed Tracy Pacquette from the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv