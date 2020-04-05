Health

Coronavirus: Ontario long-term care homes preparing families for the worst

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-ontario-long-term-care-homes-preparing-families-for-the-worst

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of total coronavirus cases up to 1,203 in BC, 704 patients since recovered

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Group organizing show of support for frontline medical staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A local Fort St. John group is organizing a drive-by to show...
Read more
Energy NewsCanadian Press - 0

Feds pulled between bailing out oil and gas and moving to cleaner energy

OTTAWA — Canada's oil producers could only sit and watch as the price of their product plummeted last month...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., is ground zero for a novel coronavirus outbreak where 22 residents have died and one-third of the staff members are isolating after coming into contact with COVID-19.

“They’re treating it like a hospice, like there’s no hope like they have stage four brain cancer and they just have to keep them comfortable because there’s nothing they can do,” says Tanya Bartley, whose grandmother passed away at the home at the end of March.

Edna Bowers lived with dementia and began exhibiting symptoms of the virus along with dozens of other residents who have been treated at the home and not transferred to hospital.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Global News has obtained documentation from health officials sent to long-term care homes saying seniors in nursing homes should be kept comfortable if they contract the virus and not taken to hospital as there’s little that can be done beyond comforting measures.

Story continues below advertisement

“They don’t play god. Everybody is the same. I don’t care if it’s a two-year-old, a 10-year-old, a 20-year-old, middle-aged, elderly. I don’t care,” added Bartley when she heard of the directive.

The letter, dated March 23, 2020, was written by Dr. Allan Bell, a medical director and chief of emergency medicine at Quinte Health Care (QHC) in Belleville, Ont., a region in eastern Ontario that services hospitals in Belleville, North Hastings, Trenton and Prince Edward County.

It outlines suggestions on how to prepare long-term care administrators for potential COVID-19 outbreaks in their respective homes.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleQueen Elizabeth to deliver rare special address amid coronavirus pandemic

More Articles Like This

Queen Elizabeth to deliver rare special address amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth will call on Britons to show the same resolve as their forebears and take on the challenge and disruption caused...
Read more

Coronavirus: Civil liberties advocates urge people to remain vigilant about their rights

Health Global News - 0
While Canadians monitor their bodies for signs of COVID-19 symptoms, civil liberties advocates and human rights lawyers are urging citizens to also keep track...
Read more

Coronavirus: 4 dead, 14 residents with COVID-19 symptoms at East York long-term care home

Health Global News - 0
Four residents of a long-term care home in East York are confirmed to have died from coronavirus, a spokesperson for the home said Saturday. There...
Read more

Stigma, shaming and fear: The hidden suffering of coronavirus around the world

Health Global News - 0
No one should have known Bella Lamilla’s name. But within hours of her diagnosis as Ecuador’s first coronavirus case, it was circulating on social media...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv